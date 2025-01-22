'Padmaavat' set to return to theaters on January 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : In a special announcement to mark the seventh anniversary of the historical drama Padmaavat, the makers have revealed that the film will be re-released in theatres on January 24, 2025.

The film, which initially hit theatres on January 25, 2018, was a massive success and has continued to captivate audiences with its visual grandeur and powerful performances.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house shared the news with fans via social media, posting, "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January."

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmaavat' was based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and told the tale of Rani Padmavati, a legendary Rajput queen, portrayed by Deepika Padukone.

The film tells the story of her beauty, valour, and the ruthless attempts of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, to conquer her kingdom.

Shahid Kapoor also starred as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati's devoted husband, and the film featured a powerful ensemble cast that included Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Padmaavat was not just a historical drama; it was a visual spectacle, with breathtaking sets, opulent costumes, and a memorable soundtrack.

The film's music, composed by Bhansali himself, included iconic tracks like 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan,' 'Binte Dil,' 'Ghoomar,' and 'Khali Bali,' among others.

This film also marked the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the real-life couple Deepika and Ranveer, following their successful films 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.

As 'Padmaavat' prepares to take audiences back to the grand world of Rajputana, Bhansali is gearing up for his next project, 'Love & War', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

