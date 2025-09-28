Padmini Kolhapure gets emotional remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Miss you didi, your voice lives on forever’

Mumbai, Sep 28 Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure got emotional as she remembered the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, she paid a heartfelt tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee, expressing how the Nightingale of India’s voice continues to resonate in the hearts of millions and will live on forever. Padmini shared a video in which she is seen singing a few lines from Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song “Rahe Na Rahen Hum Mehka Karenge” as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer.

In the clip, Padmini said in Hindi, “Miss you, Didi. On your birthday today, I gathered the courage and strength to sing one of your songs, so please forgive me. I’d also like to apologize to all your fans if I’ve made any mistakes. But as long as we are here, as long as this universe exists, your voice will continue to resonate in our ears, our hearts, and our minds. I miss you, Didi Atya, we all miss you. Wherever you are, I believe you’re still singing and spreading joy there too.”

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Didi's birth anniversary Remembering the voice of the nation, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji, on her birth anniversary. Her songs are forever etched in our hearts Legends don’t fade — they echo eternally. #latamangeshkar #nightingaleofindia #legendsliveforever.”

For the unversed, Padmini Kolhapure shares a close familial bond with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is the great-niece of the Bharat Ratna awardee, as her grandmother and Lata Mangeshkar’s father were siblings, making them first cousins. Padmini’s father, Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata Mangeshkar’s first cousin, linking her directly to the iconic Mangeshkar family and its rich musical legacy.

On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, several celebrities and eminent personalities, including Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu, came together to pay heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor