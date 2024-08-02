Pagah Theatre Festival 2024 concludes in Srinagar, celebrating culture, traditions of Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 : The three-day long theatre festival 'Pagah' organised by Vomedh is over, leaving a trail of intriguing performances that struck a chord with the audience.

It concluded with a good response from the audience at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

During the festival, tribute was given to Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Cultural and Languages, who passed away recently.

The festival showed outstanding performances that captivated viewers and set the stage for a week-long celebration of Kashmiri theatre, particularly folk theatre, and its rich cultural history.

The festival director Rohit Bhat talked about the significance of organising the theatre festival and shared that theatre is considered the backbone of Kashmir's centuries-old customs and traditions, it has historically played an important role in entertaining people while also representing them in various ways to emphasise their day-to-day societal challenges. So, despite modernisation and the proliferation of digital channels such as television, film, the internet, and other new platforms, theatre retains its value and is always well-received by art lovers.

"So, to promote theatre activities at a large scale and entertain audiences the three days festival was organized by Vomedh in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in Tagore Hall, Srinagar where people enjoy the live performance given by energetic actors of the valley," he said.

He added that the purpose of these drama festivals is to attract young artists both boys and girls and provide them with a specific platform to act. "With the help of such types of theatre festivals, a good number of artists will get a proper chance to show their calibre which is very important to keep theatre activities alive for future generations," he added.

"This is the third edition of the festival and includes multilingual performances. It helps in promoting our culture and language and giving a platform to emerging artists to show their talent, "concluded Bhat.

