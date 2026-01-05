‘Pahadan’ Yami Gautam’s ‘perfect combo’ is all about ‘baatein, panjiri laddoo and chai’

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actress Yami Gautam, who often takes pride in her pahadi roots, recently shared a glimpse of her simple winter indulgence with sister Surili calling it her “perfect combo”.

Yami took to Instagram to share a serene moment from home, where she is seen engrossed in a heartfelt chat with her sister, sipping on hot tea and savouring panjiri laddoos, with the tranquil sylvan forest enveloping her in the background.

She highlighted what brings her comfort during the colder months and wrote: “Baatein + Panjiri Ladoo + Chai = Perfect combo #healthypanjiriladoos #winterlove #pahadis.”

Yami was recently seen in Haq, a courtroom drama film directed by Suparn Verma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial issues of Muslim households.

It reportedly draws elements from journalist Jigna Vora’s book Bano: Bharat ki Beti, and has faced pre-release legal controversy over its portrayal of the Shah Bano case.

The actress last month penned a note for her husband Aditya Dhar and the team of Dhurandhar, calling them some of the “hardest working and finest people” she has known.

For the caption: “And it’s DHURANDHAR DAY today !!!! Some of the hardest working & gem of people that I know & proud to call them my family !!! You have given all your heart, devotion, dedication , intent, passion , sweat , blood , tears (which you never show) to this film, Aditya !!!”

Yami added: “Too many emotions running today, many hearts beating together !!! You guys are Dhurandhars in your own might. DHURANDHAR is not a parting gift of 2025 but is here to welcome 2026 for all of us across the globe. Ab yeh aapki film hai, audience. Jai Hind,” she added.

Dhurandhar is a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of the underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.

The plot is loosely based on Operation Lyari, a government-led crackdown against local gangs and crime syndicates in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan.

