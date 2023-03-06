"Painful to move and breathe": Amitabh Bachchan shares update on his injury

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was injured during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad. The actor shared his health update on his blog. He also said that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai. Big B suffered an injury during an action sequence in the film. He unfortunately suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage. In his blog, the actor also mentioned that the film's shooting had to be cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury. Amitabh Bachchan also underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad before flowing back home. Doctors have advised him rest as of now.

The veteran actor wrote in his blog, "While shooting for 'Project K' in Hyderabad, during an action shot, I got injured.. Rib cartilage popped and muscle in right rib cage torn, The shoot has been cancelled. Doctor consulted and scanned by CT at AIG Hospital. I have come back home from Hyderabad. Bandage has been done and the rest is undergoing treatment. Yes it is painful, there is little difficulty in moving and breathing, it will take a few weeks to recover, before it becomes normal, some medicine is also going on for the pain.

He further said, "All the work that was to be done due to the injury has been stopped for the time being. All the work will be closed until the treatment is completed. At the moment I am taking rest in Jalsa and am little mobile for all necessary activities.. but yes at rest and generally lying down. Will it be difficult or should I say. I will not be able to meet well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.. so don't come.. and tell as much as you can to those who are going to come. The rest is OK.''