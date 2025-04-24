Pak actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood film 'Abir Gulaal' to not release in India, say I&B Ministry sources

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's comeback film 'Abir Gulaal' is facing a potential ban on its release in India following calls for its boycott in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India on Thursday said that the film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, will not be allowed to release in India.

This came after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

In a statement released on Wednesday, FWICE issued a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists while taking note of the recent collaboration of Bollywood with Fawad Khan.

"Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the FWICE said.

The original directive had been issued in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Fawad took to his Instagram platform to share his deepest condolences with the families of the terror attack victims and expressed grief over their loss.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," Fawad posted.

With the Aarti S Bagdi directorial 'Abir Gulaal' originally scheduled for a May 9 release, Fawad was poised for a highly awaited comeback to Bollywood after nine years.

The actor was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016). Being a Pakistani citizen, the actor was banned from India following the 2016 Uri Attack.

