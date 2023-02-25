Pakistani actor Hania Amir grooves to RRR song 'Naatu Naatu', watch

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer 'Naatu Naatu' has already broken the geographical barriers. The song has bagged prestigious awards like the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards this year. Not only the West, but our neighbour country Pakistan has also found a new fan who has danced to the tunes of the song.

Pakistani actor Hania Amir's video recently went viral where she was seen dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'. The video is reportedly from a wedding celebration, where Hania was joined by another actor Saboor Aly. Dressed in a sharara, Hania wore white sneakers to match the energetic hook steps of the song. On her Instagram stories, Hania shared multiple videos from the occasion. The Pakistani actor has garnered love from netizens for her performance.

'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie.

