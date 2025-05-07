Pakistani Actress Hania Amir Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor, Says...'You cannot protect anyone in this way'

India attacked total 9 terror base of Pakistan, in response to Pahalgam terror attack. Everyone in India is praising the air strike move and praising Indian Army. However Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir, who earlier showed solidarity with India over Pahalgam massacre is now upset and has blamed India in her post.

After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has shared a post on her Instagram story. Hania wrote, "I have not seen any Pakistani person celebrating the Pahalgam attack. But many Indians were celebrating the killing of innocent people who died in this attack. I have no words. I only have anger, resentment and a hurt heart. A son left the world. His family was destroyed. Why is this?"

Hania Aamir further writes, "You cannot protect anyone in this way. This is a kind of cruelty. You cannot call it a strategy by bombing innocent people. This is not strength but cowardice. We are watching you."