Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam Passes Away at 35 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Pakistani singer Haniya Aslam passed away at the age of 35. Her cousin and singer Zeb Bangash broke the news on social media. Haniya Aslam passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. Sisters Zeb and Haniya have created many songs together. Her songs used to be popular in Coke Studio Pakistan.

After the death of Haniya Aslam, Indian musician, singer Swanand Kirkire expressed his feelings by posting on social media. He writes, 'Haniya Aslam is no longer with us. She died last night of a heart attack. We became very good friends while working together on a song. I am sharing the last conversation I had with her a few days ago. The album we were working on is now unfinished. Zeb, we share your sorrow. May God give you strength to recover from this shock. Until then, your sweet voice and guitar melody will continue to ring in our ears, reminding us of your absence.'

Swanand Kirkire's last conversation with Haniya Aslam is also eye-watering. When Swanand Kirkire questions her, she writes, 'Zindagi khatti mithi sir, jhoomati ja rahi hai.' On this, Swanand writes bitterly, 'Ah! Zhumti rahe gati rahe.' So she writes again, 'Timtimati rahe bhinbhinati rahe.' After the death of Haniya Aslam, many artists have expressed grief.