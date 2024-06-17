Pakistani soap 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed to start streaming on July 19

Mumbai, June 17 The upcoming drama series 'Barzakh', starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is set to stream from July 19.

The show follows the journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate his wedding with the ghost of his first true love.

The series is set against the backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

The six-episode series also stars Salman Shahid, M. Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti, among others.

'Barzakh' reunites Fawad and Sanam for the first time since their superhit show 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' 12 years ago.

Talking about the series, director Asim Abbasi said: "All storytellers dream of moments like this in their career, where they are allowed to run wild. 'Barzakh' is just that -- me running wild through this forest of fear and hope and magic -- to create something a little bit spiritual and a whole lot of trippy. It's a story about love and faith. About humans desperately looking for connections and meaning."

The show is produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi.

Abbasi further mentioned: "Fragile, broken souls, looking to hold on to whatever they can, to make sense of this big, bad, beautiful thing called life. Thanks to Shailja and Zindagi, 'Barzakh' has truly been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. And while I hope the six hours of this series thoroughly mesmerise and entertain audiences, more than that, I hope that the ‘Land of Nowhere’ changes a small part.”

'Barzakh' also explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity through a gripping narrative that challenges societal conventions.

Producer Waqas Hassan said: "Creating the 'Barzakh' universe with Asim and Shailja was in many ways a milestone, not just for me but for the many who were involved in a project of this scale and calibre. I feel like working with an international production partner not only broadened my horizons but gave Pakistani filmmakers and thespians a platform to prove to the world that they can match global expectations and quality."

"From building literal villages to creating lifelong friends and communities; from building roads to paving a narrative that goes beyond the norm or normal storytelling, 'Barzakh' has it all. I can proudly say that Team 'Barzakh' poured their hearts and souls into this project, and I can't wait to share it with the world," he added.

'Barzakh' is set to release in India on July 19 on ZEE5.

