Palak Tiwari, Thakur Anoop Singh's Romeo S3 trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actors Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh, starrer high-octane action thriller Romeo S3, have unveiled its trailer.

The trailer, which dropped on Monday, introduces viewers to a tense world set in the criminal underbelly of Goa. Thakur Anoop Singh plays DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat, a tough and rule-breaking cop determined to bring down a powerful drug cartel. Palak Tiwari stars as an investigative journalist whose search for the truth places her in the middle of the fight.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJQrCiPzauP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is directed by Guddu Dhanoa and backed by Pen Studios and Wild River Pictures.

According to a press release shared by the film's team, Anoop said, "Romeo S3 is a blessing, a film that entertains with impact and heart. I'm thankful to everyone who believed in me and helped shape my journey into the world of cinema as an action hero. Working with Guddu sir on this massy, high-octane action film has been incredible, and I hope the audience feels the energy we've put in. Big thanks to Dr. Jayantilal Gada sir and Pen Studios for trusting me, not just as an actor, but as an action hero."

Palak added, "I'm really excited for the trailer to finally be out. Can't wait for everyone to watch it and experience what we've created."

Meanwhile, the film is set to hit cinemas on May 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor