Palash Sen recalls working in films with ‘talented’ Sushmita, ‘dazzling’ Rituparna

Mumbai, May 17 Musician Palash Sen reminisced about working in Hindi feature films and heaped praise on his “fabulous” leading ladies Sushmita Sen, Rituparna Sengupta, Ira Dubey, and Samreen Zaidi, who made him look good.

Taking to Instagram stories, Palash shared stills from the films alongside the actresses.

“So, I have also featured in Hindi feature films in my career. Things have just happened with me. I never had the ambition or the craze to be in films but God has plans for all of us. These photos depict my entire movie career. Four coming of age films that I am proud of and thankful to those who thought of me to be a Hindi film hero. And all these fabulous leading ladies who made me look good by their ethereal presence,” he wrote.

He added: “1. Sushmita Sen .. FILHAAL .my first film heroine . Miss Universe . Talented beyond belief AND gorgeous. 2. Rituparna Sengupta : SHONDHE NAAMAAR AAGE. Dazzling. Graceful & an acting powerhouse. I was so starstruck (sic).”

Palash said he also played a villain in “Sondhey Namaar Aagey," a Bengali film directed by Ritobrata Bhattacharya.

“3. Ira Dubey. AISA YEH JAHAAN. The most talented girl I have known. She is an acting text book. I found it tough to keep up. And those killer looks. 4. Samreen Zaidi. MUMBAI CUTTING ..Quiet. Gorgeous. Vanished suddenly. But made a fantastic lead with me.”

The “Maeri” hitmaker said he is open to do more films.

“Will I do more films? Why not !! Creativity has so many avenues. And I love to express myself in all forms,” wrote Palash.

Palash formed the Indian pop rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor