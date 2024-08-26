Pallav Singh: Milestone of ‘Mirzapur 3’ is behind me now

Mumbai, Aug 26 ‘Mirzapur 3’ has put him in the spotlight for his performance in the show as Shayar Raheem but actor Pallav Singh already seems to have moved on, and is focusing on what’s next on his plate.

The actor has an interesting philosophy behind this. While he enjoyed the attention and appreciation, he now feels it’s time to empty himself and move on to the next character so that he makes the next one as memorable as Shayar Raheem.

Pallav spoke with IANS, and shared that he has been involved with acting since his school. In college, he and his group used to study engineering in the day and turn artistes from the evening till late nights.

He told IANS, “We used to lie down on the slanting roofs of our college building, read plays under the starlit sky, rehearsed for weeks and put up the show like its life and death. This thrill of putting everything on the line was so good that the academics could not surpass that thrill”.

The actor shared how he once received a standing ovation for one of his performances, and he couldn’t sleep that night as the appreciation triggered something in him.

He further mentioned, “The next day, even with the sleep deprivation, I was so happy that “I matter “in this crowd. And so even after engineering, while in a job with Amazon India, I used to work overtime, accumulate my leaves and go and perform in Theatre. Acting, I realised, is my love and no love can go on part-time. Hence, I jumped off the cliff fully into acting and cinema”.

The actor’s phone has been constantly buzzing since ‘Mirzapur 3’, leading to a pleasant problem of his battery draining faster. He told IANS, “I wish it gets discharged even faster (laughs). The past few weeks have been superlative in terms of talking to people about the experiences of Mirzapur 3 and about my personal ones. Have received numerous fan made sketches, words of adoration and innumerable calls”.

When asked how much has his routine changed after the show’s 3rd season, he said, “My routine has been just the same. What brought me here was the everyday work that went in and a generous amount of luck. The milestone of Mirzapur is behind me now. Presently, I have utmost gratitude and lots of zeal to jump into the next story in a big way. The faster I empty myself, the sooner I will be ready for the next one”.

The actor also spoke about his working with acting coach Atul Mongia, who is considered to be the best in the business.

Pallav told IANS that Atul ends up opening a lot of knots of one’s personality, which propels the actor fully towards the performance.

He said, “His work is centred around the ‘self’ of the actor, and by the virtue of his experience , he can answer the doubts in the most concise and effective way. He was my first director of the cinematic medium, and I am blessed to have worked with The Best. For my upcoming release, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, he was the acting coach.

“I realised he was the glue which helped the cast bind together with the material and also with each other. Given a chance, I would prepare every role with Atul Mongia. The space he creates is completely devoid of judgements in which one can be free to fail and flourish”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor