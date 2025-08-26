Pallavi Joshi: I have always kept myself a little anti-establishment

Mumbai, Aug 26 Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’, likes to preserve the anti-establishment sentiment in her.

The actress-producer spoke with IANS at her home in the Andheri area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film, and spoke about the hurdles that one encounters when they go against the interests of those in power, as happened with her film in West Bengal.

She told IANS, “As a responsible artist, and as a responsible filmmaker, I have always kept myself a little anti-establishment. And it is very important to do that because only then can you truly show a mirror to the society. Unfortunately, it's a little too difficult in our country right now to bring the truth forward, because of political reasons, a lot of truth has been hidden away from us. Now, if somebody wants to uncover that truth, and if somebody wants to walk down the same path as us, then there will be hurdles”.

The actress hopes that the hurdles get smaller by the day, because she and her husband have already walked that path.

She further mentioned, “I just hope they don't get bigger for people to follow. But yes, I would still like to call out to some brave young filmmakers. There should be some amount of discomfort in what you show to the people, because art should make people uncomfortable. Art is not something where you feel that you will get a good sleep”.

“Art should provoke you, it should make you think, it should make you, give you a sleepless night probably. That is my definition of art. And whoever is going to walk down this path, it's not a very easy path, but yes, it has to be walked”, she added.

