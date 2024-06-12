Palle Singh 'was immediately drawn' to his character in 'Bad Cop' which he 'had never done before'

Mumbai, June 12 Actor Palle Singh, who plays a Bihari character in the upcoming police-villain chase drama 'Bad Cop', shared how he was drawn to the role because of the challenge it presented.

Palle, who was last seen as Mirza, a jail warden in the biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' spoke about what attracted him to the role.

He said: "When the series was offered to me by the casting director, Kunal M. Shah, I was immediately drawn towards it due to the challenge it presented. Until then, my roles had often been categorised based on my Haryanvi background and body type. However, this opportunity required me to portray a Bihari character, something I had never done before, which intrigued me greatly."

"Additionally, the director, Aditya Dutt, impressed me with his vision, and I was extremely excited about collaborating with him. The stellar cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, sir, and Saurabh Sachdeva, further heightened my enthusiasm, as I looked forward to sharing screen space with such talented individuals," shared Palle, who plays the role of Bala Thakur in the show.

Describing his experience working with Anurag, Gulshan and others, Palle, who is known for his work in 'Laal Rang' and 'Inspector Avinash', shared: "Beyond being one of the finest directors in Indian cinema, working with Anurag proved to be a genuine pleasure as a co-actor. Sharing most of my scenes with him and Gulshan fostered an incredibly enjoyable camaraderie on set."

"Acting thrives on genuine reactions, and the chemistry we developed, particularly evident on screen, was truly fantastic. The conversations between Anurag and myself were insightful and enriching, and I consider myself fortunate to have shared the screen with the immensely talented Gulshan. This entire experience has been an unforgettable treasure, one I deeply cherish," he added.

Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva, it also stars Harleen Sethi in a pivotal role.

'Bad Cop' is set to release on June 21 on Disney+Hotstar.

