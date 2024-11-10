Pamela Anderson finds it hard to watch herself on the big screen

Los Angeles, Nov 10 Hollywood star Pamela Anderson has talked about why she struggles to watch herself on the big screen.

The 57-year-old actress, who gained international recognition for starring as "C.J." Parker in the 1990s action drama series “Baywatch”, will next be seen essaying the role of Shelley, a seasoned showgirl, in the new drama film “The Last Showgirl”.

Anderson told Entertainment Weekly: "It's the first time I had seen myself up on a big screen doing a movie."

Asked whether appearing on the big screen was a life-long ambition, she replied: "I don't know what my dreams were. I was always a very imaginative kid. I was too shy to do a lot of that when I was younger, but as I got older it was something I was really curious about, so I started working on that. And then my life took a different turn."

Anderson is happy with where she's at in her career, observing that it feels like "the beginning" for her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "I feel like this is what I'm meant to do, so I hope to get to do more. I feel like this is just the beginning of my career."

Anderson previously admitted to being "painfully shy" during her younger years.

The actress insisted that the public's perception of her doesn't really chime with reality.

Anderson, who became a global sex symbol on the back of her 'Baywatch' fame, told Allure: "I was painfully shy … I wouldn’t (even) wear a bathing suit … I knew I had to jump off a bridge to get to … (release it)."

Anderson rose to prominence after being selected as the February 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month. She holds the record for the most Playboy covers by any individual.

She went on to star in the series “V.I.P.” and “Stacked”. Her film credits include Raw Justice, Barb Wire, Scary Movie 3, Borat, Superhero Movie, Blonde and Blonder, The Institute, Baywatch, City Hunter, and The Last Showgirl . Anderson also appeared in her own reality series Pam: Girl on the Loose among many others.

