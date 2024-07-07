Pamela Anderson is over the moon as her son Dylan gets engaged to long-term partner Paula Bruss

Los Angeles, July 7 Actress Pamela Anderson's son, Dylan, is now engaged to his long-term partner, Paula Bruss.

The actress, who is known for 'Baywatch', was among the first to congratulate the happy couple as Dylan shared a video of the romantic proposal against a scenic coastal backdrop.

"I'm so happy for you guys!! You are meant for each other. I love you both. Congratulations,” Pamela said, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Paula, who is from Germany, showed off her sensational engagement ring, which features a yellow gold band and a sparkling diamond in an emerald cut.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Pamela has two sons with her ex-husband, Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee. Her children, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, who is a model, have been praised by their mother.

She wrote in her biography 'Love, Pamela', "Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

She added, "They saved me. I don't want to put that on my kids, but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment.”

Meanwhile, Pamela has made headlines lately for embracing her natural beauty by going makeup-free. She posed makeup-free and also dared to bare by ditching her clothes for a brand-new photoshoot last March.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor