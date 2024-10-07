Pamela Anderson opens up about battling depression in past

Los Angeles [US], October 7 : Pamela Anderson recently opened up about battling depression in the past.

The actress opened up about her life and career during an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland, where she was honoured with the event's Golden Eye Award on Saturday, Page Six reported.

Anderson revealed she barely remembers much of her life in the spotlight after shooting to fame on hit TV show "Baywatch."

"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from 'Baywatch' to Broadway. I don't know what happened in between. It's all a big blur," she said, according to Variety.

"I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

Anderson made her Broadway debut in 2022 playing Roxie Hart in "Chicago" for eight weeks, and she has gone on to land a number of film roles, including "The Last Showgirl," "Rosebush Pruning" and a role in the new "Naked Gun" movie, which is due for release next year.

She explained she is thrilled to be busy with work again and believes her 2023 Netflix documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story," helped revive her career after "The Last Showgirl" director Gia Coppola watched it.

She added, "That's how Gia saw me. I always knew I was capable of more. It's great to be a part of pop culture, but it's a blessing and a curse. People fall in love with you because of a bathing suit. It has taken a long time, but I am here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor