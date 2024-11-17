Pamela Anderson reflects on her role in 'The Last Showgirl': "I poured everything I could into it"

Washington [US], November 17 : Pamela Anderson has shared her deep connection with 'The Last Showgirl', a drama she said represents an opportunity she's been waiting for her entire life.

The film, directed by Gia Coppola, marks a significant departure for Anderson, who is best known for her roles in 'Baywatch' and her iconic Playboy career.

During a conversation at 'Contenders Los Angeles' event, the actress described the project as the first script she's ever read that felt truly meaningful, as per Deadline.

"It was such a relief to ... be able to do a real film," Anderson said, reflecting on her experience working on the project.

"I mean, this is the first script I ever read that was a good one. No one was giving me scripts like this. ... So I just poured everything I could into it because I thought, 'What if this is the only film I ever get to do?'," she said as per Deadline.

'The Last Showgirl' tells the story of Shelley, a veteran Las Vegas performer played by Anderson, who faces an existential crisis after her long-running show is abruptly cancelled.

The film, written by Kate Gersten, explores the harsh realities faced by showgirls and the often-overlooked labour behind the world of entertainment.

Coppola, the film's director, describes it as an exploration of "how our culture just discards so effortlessly," as per Deadline.

For Anderson, the role has been transformative. "I feel like I can breathe now," she said. "I needed to do this for my soul. I wanted to know what I was made of [and] I'm still looking because I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg, and I feel like I've just begun."

The film, she added, provided her with an opportunity to truly showcase her acting abilities and allowed her to connect with her inner self in ways she hadn't expected.

Anderson's performance in 'The Last Showgirl' has been widely praised for its depth and vulnerability, a stark contrast to her more glamorous roles in the past.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, marks a pivotal moment in her career, offering a deeper, more nuanced portrayal of a woman grappling with the passage of time and the sudden end of her career.

At the 'Contenders Los Angeles' event, Coppola also discussed how the film's setting and themes reflect her longstanding fascination with Las Vegas.

"Who are the people that make this world of illusion come to life?" Coppola asked, pointing to the film's focus on the behind-the-scenes world of showgirls, who often face tremendous challenges while remaining a key part of the spectacle, as per Deadline.

Both Coppola and Anderson took a deep dive into the research process for the film, with Anderson recounting her time spent studying the lives of real Las Vegas performers to ensure her portrayal was authentic.

'The Last Showgirl' also features a stellar supporting cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

The film's US release is set for December 13 in limited theatres, followed by a wider expansion on January 10.

Roadside Attractions acquired the distribution rights after the film's world premiere at TIFF, as per Deadline.

'The Last Showgirl' is produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor