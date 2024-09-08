Pamela Anderson reflects on underestimation and career revival in Hollywood with 'The Last Showgirl'

Washington [US], September 8 : Pamela Anderson, long known for her iconic role in 'Baywatch' has recently addressed her experiences of being underestimated by Hollywood throughout her career.

Anderson, who has predominantly been seen through a glamorous lens, has found a new depth in her role as Shelley in 'The Last Showgirl,' according to an interview she gave to Variety.

Shelley is a struggling dancer facing obsolescence due to her age and changing tastes among Las Vegas tourists.

During an interview at the Variety Toronto Film Festival Studio, Anderson reflected on her journey, admitting, "I underestimated myself too. And it just came at the right time. Everything just came at the right time."

Her career took a significant turn in 2023, marked by the release of Ryan White's Emmy-nominated documentary 'Pamela, A Love Story' and her best-selling memoir 'Love Pamela.'

Anderson described the alignment of these events as "surreal" and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to reinvent herself.

"The stars have really aligned," she remarked, noting that it feels "very surreal" and expressing her amazement at the turn of events, "I feel so blessed and fortunate that I get this opportunity and chance to kind of have this life that I've thought I could have a long time ago," she told to Variety.

'The Last Showgirl,' which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6 to enthusiastic applause, presents Anderson in a raw, unglamorous light, showcasing a broad spectrum of emotions.

Director Gia Coppola initially hesitated but was ultimately convinced by Anderson's documentary, as per Variety.

"I kind of came across a picture of her... and there was this sort of gut feeling of, 'Well, what about her?'" Coppola recounted. Her cousin, Matt Shire, recommended Anderson, leading Coppola to realize, "no one else can be her. I have to go find her."

Despite initial resistance from Anderson's agent, Coppola eventually succeeded in casting her.

"It got turned down within an hour, and then, I was able to find a way through Brandon [Lee], your son, to get her the script," Coppola explained. Anderson later signed with another company, leading to her role in the film, as per Variety.

Writer Kate Gersten, who penned the script over a decade ago, found Anderson's portrayal to be exactly what she envisioned. "I wrote it 11 years ago. I didn't have Pamela in mind," Gersten noted adding, "And then the first time I heard her read... she just said every single line the way I've always imagined it in my head."

'The Last Showgirl' explores not only the struggles of older women in Las Vegas but also the fleeting nature of youth, a theme resonant with Hollywood's treatment of young actresses. Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song, who also feature in the film, shared their experiences.

Song spoke about the stark differences in her and Macaulay Culkin's childhood acting experiences, noting, "We have vastly different experiences as child actors... I think it's just harder to take on because sometimes it's like, 'No, you just don't look right,'" during an interview with Variety.

Shipka, reflecting on her own career, agreed that rejection becomes more challenging with age. "It is more of a mental trip as an adult than it was as a kid," she said.

Ultimately, Anderson finds value in being underestimated. "Having nothing to live up to is a good position to be in," she concluded, adding, "You can surprise everybody even with a full sentence. You're a genius."

