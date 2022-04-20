Pamela Anderson speaks up for PETA, sends methane offset kits to MPs

Mumbai, April 20 Hollywood star Pamela Anderson has joined forces with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to send methane offset starter kits to members of parliament of India.

The kits consist of vegan foods and a Gowma vegan leather card holder which are said to reduce methane emissions.

Anderson has also penned a letter on PETA India's behalf urging the legislators to eat only eco-friendly vegan foods, ditch leather, and promote animal-free living in their constituencies.

She writes, "I've loved India ever since I participated in Bigg Boss and adopted my beloved dog companion Pyari, who was found at a construction site in Mumbai."

"So, it worries me that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned India will suffer from more frequent and intense heat waves, severe rainfall, and other extreme weather conditions due to climate change if global emission trends don't change", she added.

Anderson points out that the United Nations has warned that a global shift towards animal-free eating is necessary to combat the worst effects of the climate catastrophe and that animal agriculture is responsible for nearly one-fifth of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to harming the planet past the point of no return, the meat, egg, dairy, and leather industries are abysmally cruel to animals, who are forced to spend miserable lives in intensive confinement before their throats are slit in slaughterhouses.

PETA India Vegan Foods and Nutrition Specialist Dr Kiran Ahuja said, "Meat, egg, and dairy production causes tens of billions of animals to suffer every single year, and now, the whole planet is burning because of it. PETA India and Pamela Anderson are asking members of parliament to lead by example simply by eating and wearing vegan."

The kits also contain SOFIT Soya Drink, GoodDot's Vegicken Curry Kit, GoodDot's Eggless Bhurji Kit, Goodmylk's vegan mayo, and Urban Platter's Cheddar Cheese Seasoning.

