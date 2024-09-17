Pamela Anderson to be honoured with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Washington [US], September 17 : Actor Pamela Anderson is all set to be honoured at the Zurich Film Festival. She will be receiving the Golden Eye Award for her career achievements on October 4, reported Variety.

Zurich Film Festival is an annual film festival that has been held in Zurich, Switzerland. It will be beginning from October 3 till October 13. Pamela will present her latest film, Gia Coppola's 'The Last Showgirl' at the festival.

It is the story of a 50-year-old showgirl, Shelley, played by Anderson, whose show gets cancelled in Las Vegas after 30 years and how she faces uncertainties in life and tries to work on the relationship with her daughter. She makes attempts to improve the bond with the help of her colleague Annette, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

While praising the actor ZFF artistic director Christian Jungen shared, "Pamela poured her heart and soul into the character of Shelley and captivated us right from the start. She completely immersed herself in her character, turned Shelley's inner life inside out with her facial expressions and made sure that we sympathized with her."

He added, "A terrific performance, perhaps the best of her career, which deserves an Oscar nomination. We are therefore delighted to honor Pamela Anderson, this cult actress with whom many of us have grown up and who has reinvented herself time and again, at the Zurich Film Festival," according to Variety.

'The Last Showgirl' is a 2024 American drama film directed by Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gersten. It features Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Talking about Pamela's work front, her other credits include 'Raw Justice', 'Barb Wire', 'Scary Movie 3', 'Borat', 'Superhero Movie', 'The Institute', 'Baywatch', 'City Hunter', among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor