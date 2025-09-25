Pamela Singh Bhutoria reveals working with Kajol in ‘The Trial 2’ brought her childhood memories to life

Mumbai, Sep 25 Actress Pamela Singh Bhutoria has opened up about her experience working with Kajol in “The Trial 2,” revealing how sharing the screen with her brought her childhood memories vividly to life.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Singh stated, “The first day of my shoot the first scene that I shot was with Kajol. My character in the show is this really smart, sexy women walking in the show to take her Boyfriend away. That's my first scene that i shot for the show which had Kajol as well. When I first entered the set, I saw Kajol as she passed by me as at that point of time, she did not know me personally. It was an overwhelming experience, as for me the character of Simran came alive for me Infront of me (as a childhood crush since we have seen her while growing up).”

The ‘Kahaani’ actress added, “I remember this particular scene, where the Director of the show wanted my character to be confident, powerful, sexy in the scene but I ended up laughing. As for me, this was the first time that I saw, met and shot with her for the first time. It was incredible experience to share the screen space with her. Kajol ma'am is full of life and very kind women. Her laugh really fills the room.”

“The Trial Season 2” saw Kajol reprising her role as Noyonika Sengupta, who faces personal and legal challenges. The show also featured Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv Sengupta, Noyonika’s husband, along with Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, and Aseem Hattangadi.

Speaking of Pamela, she has appeared in projects like “Kahaani” opposite Vidya Balan, “Ghuspait,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3,” and “Urf Ghanta.” She will next be seen in Abhinay Deo’s series alongside Karishma Kapoor.

