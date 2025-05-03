Panchayat Season 4 Teaser: Phulera Gears Up for Election Clash Between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan (Watch Video)

Panchayat 4 Teaser: Prime Video has released the teaser for the much-awaited Panchayat Season 4. The teaser offers a sneak peek into the latest season, which will feature a fierce election battle in Phulera village. The teaser reveals that this season will focus on the upcoming Panchayat elections. The current Pradhan faces a major challenge from his rival Bhushan, also known as Banrakas. The teaser opens with a voice-over and shows scenes from the village. The voice-over states, “India is the largest democracy in the world, and our village Phulera is a small part of this democracy. This year will see a major showdown when our Pradhan and Bhushan face off in the election. Join us to watch the Phulera election.” The teaser ends with a dramatic line from Bhushan’s wife, who says, “Rinki Ki Mummy, Chunaav Mein Milte Hain.”

Panchayat Season 4 - Official Teaser

The teaser features brief appearances by key characters including Sachiv Ji, Prahlad Chacha, Binod, Bhushan, Rinki, and the real Pradhan, who is Rinki’s mother. It also shows glimpses of the MLA and Swanand Kirkire’s character. The election atmosphere in the village is portrayed vividly in the teaser.

Panchayat Season 4 will premiere on July 2. The series has been a massive hit with audiences, and this new season comes just a year after the release of Season 3. The original cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sunita Rajwar, and others, will return for the new season.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijayvargiya.