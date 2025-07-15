Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Hospitalised After Health Scare; Shares Recovery Update With Fans

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Reportedly Suffers Heart Attack: Actor Aasif Khan was recently hospitalised following a health scare on Monday night. Media reports claimed he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital in time for immediate medical attention. His condition is now stable. Aasif took to Instagram on Tuesday to update fans about his health. In one of his stories, he posted a photo of the hospital roof and wrote, "Realizing after watching this for the past 36 hours. Life is short. Do not take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is most important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

In another story, he informed fans about his recovery. "I am grateful to share that I am now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love and concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me," he said.

Aasif also mentioned he plans to return to work soon. "I will be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he added.

Aasif Khan is known for his roles in web series including Panchayat, Mirzapur, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, and Paatal Lok. Aasif was last seen in Panchayat: Season 3 in 2024, where he played the role of Ganesh.