'Panchayat' actor Aasif Khan quits smoking after suffering heart attack

Mumbai, Aug 3 'Panchayat' fame actor Aasif Khan has quit smoking after suffering a heart attack. Through his latest social media post, Aasif revealed that he has not smoked for the last 21 days.

Sharing the happy news with his buddies during Friendship Day, he wrote, "Log kehte hain 21 din me har acchi buri aadat chhut jaati hai, today it's been 21 days since i quit smoking its friendship day today to mujhe laga isse best day kya ho sakta hai apne dosto se me kitna pyar karta hoon ye batane k liye, zindagi me utaar chadav aate rehte hain lekin chadav me apke sath ek hujum chalta hai....logo ka sailaab bheed, lekin utaar me jo sath rahe un sabko happy friendship day(sic).

He also urged everyone to stop playing with their health before they end up in a hospital bed, just like him.

Sharing his personal experience, Aasif added, "Apni galtiyo ka ehsas karne k liye sahi logo ki pehchan karne k liye kisi hospital k bed pe jaane ka intezar mat kijiye, is bade bade shehro ki badi badi baato me mat kho jao apna sahaj apna sadharan apni saralta apne sath chalne do, chay pe raho logo ko dekh k black coffee pe mat jao, dosto se roz milo, zindagi k saude 20-30 rupay ki chizo se mat karo !!! bas bad me shayad kabhi hasunga ye baate padh k."

Wishing all a Happy Friendship Day, he concluded, "Happy Friendship day mere saare jigar k tukdo ko mere yaaro ko mere dosto ko."

Back in June, the ‘Paatal Lok’ actor suffered a major health scare. However, sharing his health update with the netizens, Aasif revealed that he is doing better now and is on the road to recovery.

“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he shared.

