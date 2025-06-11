Panchayat S4 Trailer Out: Will Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) Win Phulera Elections? Season 4 To Stream From June 24 (Watch Video)

Finally the much awaited series Panchayat's season 4 trailer is out and fans can't keep calm about it. After 3 successful seasons fans were excited to know what will happen next in Phulera village. The makers left season 3 on very turning point, making viewers to wait for season 4. In last episode of season 3 we saw the villagers preparing for the elections and in season 4 they will have proper election camping .

According to trailer the elections will take place in Phulera between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi and now question is who will win the election. The trailer also includes love story between Abhishek Tripathi played by popular web series actor Jitendra Kumar and Rinki played by Sanvikaa.

Overall, by looking at the trailer we can say we will see the political tension in Phulera just like in our real life. 'Panchayat Season 4,' which was set to release on July 2nd, will release earlier on Prime Video. Makers made this decision after a recent campaign seeking fans' votes has led to the show dropping a week earlier. The Jeetendra Kumar-led rural-based drama will premiere on June 24 now.