'Panchayat' Season 3 Web Series Leaked Online After Amazon Prime Release

The third season of TVF's 'Panchayat', starring Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar, is now available on Prime Videos. Fans eagerly awaited this installment after watching the trailer. Despite being leaked online shortly after its release on Amazon Prime, viewers can now enjoy all eight episodes of the series. This incident has understandably worried the makers, as the leaked episodes are circulating on platforms like TamilRockers, Telegram, and MovieRulz.

'Panchayat' has received praise for its portrayal of village politics and characters like Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar. The performances of Raghuveer Yadav and Neena Gupta were also well-received. The emotional impact of the series was evident in the second season's finale, which moved viewers to tears.

In 'Panchayat 3', audiences can look forward to a compelling story about the selection of the new secretary for the Phulera Panchayat. Alongside Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghuveer Yadav, the series includes Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Sanvika, and Chandan Roy in important roles. Despite the leak, fans can still enjoy exploring the captivating world of 'Panchayat' and witnessing the drama in Phulera village.