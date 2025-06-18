'Panchayat' Season 4: Chandan Roy teases what's in store for Phulera

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 : With the release of Season 4 of the much-loved comedy-drama series 'Panchayat' just days away, actor Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas Shukla, has offered fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the new season, which premieres on Prime Video on June 24.

In a candid interview with ANI, actor Chandan Roy said the upcoming season is his personal favourite and offered a glimpse into the elements that will define the new storyline.

"So, it's coming on the 24th. I think it will come till the night of the 23rd. So, just watch, and you'll know what's going to happen and what's not. But yes, I want to share one thing with all of you. Season 4... Personally, it's my favourite. More than Season 1, 2, and 3. I'm not saying this just because I want you to watch it. I'm genuinely saying it," he said.

The actor didn't hesitate to drop hints about what sets the upcoming season apart.

"There's a twist. I mean, the nature of Panchayat, its essence, is that this time we're playing around a lot more. We're blowing small things out of proportion, and this is something that happens a lot, especially in North India. Under the peepal tree, near the betel leaf shop, by the tea stall. We're bringing all these elements much more into season 4. So, I hope you will really enjoy it," he added.

For fans of the show, this could mean a return to the quintessential charm of rural India, where the everyday drama unfolds under the shade of trees, at tea stalls, or during community gossip.

Season 3 of 'Panchayat' concluded on a tense cliffhanger, and the stakes were raised considerably. The series had built up to a shocking confrontation between the villagers of Phulera and the goons of MLA Chandrakishore.

The escalating tension between the two sides culminated in a violent face-off, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting answers.

The cliffhanger featured an attack on the local leadership, with Pradhanji sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while Abhishek's preparations for the CAT examination were disrupted by the ensuing violence.

The key questions that remained unanswered at the end of Season 3 included: 'Who shot Pradhanji? 'Was it the MLA or someone else? 'Will Abhishek clear his CAT exam and be admitted to IIM?' What will be the outcome of the Panchayat elections? 'Will peace return to Phulera, or will the violence escalate further?' These questions continue to dominate the minds of fans as they await the release of Season 4.

Season 4 promises to pick up right from where season 3 left off, delving into the aftermath of the political violence and the unresolved questions surrounding the Panchayat elections.

If the teaser trailer is anything to go by, Phulera appears to have turned into a political battleground, with campaign slogans, fiery rallies, and underhanded tactics. The contest for the Pradhan's seat intensifies between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

The upcoming season will see the return of Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, alongside Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jhaeach contributing to the growing political tension in Phulera.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and directed by Mishra along with Akshat Vijaywargiya, the new season promises to bring back the show's signature blend of satire, warmth, and rustic charm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor