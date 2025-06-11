Panchayat Season 4 Release Preponed; Know Reason Behind the Early Streaming Date

Makers of Panchayat released the trailer of their upcoming season earlier this morning. The season 4 will be released on Prime Videos which will have a political drama between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi Ahead of elections in Phulera village. The Jintendra Kumar, Neena Gupta starrer popular web show which was earlier scheduled for release on first week of July will now release by the end of this month. The new season of Panchayat will sure bring fresh challenges, familiar faces, and plenty of comic twists capturing the rhythms of small-town life with humor, warmth, and nuance.

Panchayat Season 4, which was originally scheduled to release on July 2, has been preponed after public response. In a unique online poll, viewers were invited to vote for their preferred candidate between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. The virtual face-off garnered over 6.5 million votes, turning into a massive celebration of the show's popularity. In response to the overwhelming enthusiasm of its fans, makers decided to give good news to fans and release show earlier than original date.

According to trailer the elections will take place in Phulera between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi and now question is who will win the election. The trailer also includes love story angle between Abhishek Tripathi played by popular web series actor Jitendra Kumar and Rinki played by Sanvikaa.