'Panchayat' season 4 trailer gives glimpse into Phulera's fiercest showdown yet!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Prime Video has officially released the highly anticipated trailer for 'Panchayat' season 4, confirming its worldwide premiere on June 24.

The comedy-drama series, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), continues its humorous and heartfelt portrayal of rural life in the fictional village of Phulera.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and directed by Mishra along with Akshat Vijaywargiya, the new season brings back the show's signature blend of satire, warmth, and rustic charm.

The story picks up with political rivalries in full swing, capturing the chaos, drama, and comedy of small-town elections.

Returning to their iconic roles are Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha, each adding depth and nuance to the growing tensions in Phulera.

The newly launched trailer showcases a village transformed into a vibrant political battleground. With raucous rallies, campaign slogans, and behind-the-scenes scheming, the election drama between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi sets the tone for a high-stakes, laughter-filled season.

The trailer teases a mix of music, mischief.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKwABlLtLUM/

Chandan Kumar, the series' creator and writer, emphasised the show's commitment to evolving characters and relatable storytelling.

"Each season unfolds naturally, always grounded in Phulera's emotional rhythms. With Season 4, we dive deeper into the relationships and introduce dynamics that keep the world fresh while staying true to its heart," he said in a press statement.

Neena Gupta, who reprises her role as Manju Devi, reflected on her character's transformation and said, "It's been exciting to watch her grow from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in village politics. This season brings unexpected twists, it's fun, feisty, and full of surprises."

Jitendra Kumar, beloved as the earnest Sachiv Ji, added, "Panchayat is a cultural phenomenon. Its humour and grounded storytelling resonate with audiences across ages and geographies. Season 4 brings a new dose of warmth and chaos from Phulera, and I can't wait for fans to dive in."

'Panchayat' season 4 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

