Pandemic made Aamir Khan realise the fragility of life

Mumbai, March 14 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared that the pandemic drew his attention to a lot of things and that it gave him the time to contemplate and reflect on his life.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media event on the occasion of his birthday, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor said: "Like a lot of people, the pandemic too gave me the time to contemplate and look back on what has happened so far in my life. I consider myself privileged to have reflected on this, it made me realize how fragile life is, how precious it is."

For him, the essence of life is in making the most of it and to live each day to the fullest: "We all will have to depart one day and bid adieu to this world, how and when it would happen, that no one can really say. So, when we know that is inevitable, we should be using our time wisely. We should dedicate our time equally to work, family and ourselves."

The actor also made a remark in jest about being called the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood as he said that it's the title that media has given and that he's the most imperfect guy anyone could ever know.

