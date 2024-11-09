Pandit Ram Narayan Passes Away: Renowned Sarangi Player Dies at 96

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 9, 2024 06:04 PM2024-11-09T18:04:48+5:302024-11-09T18:06:51+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 9, 2024): Renowned Indian sarangi player Pandit Ram Narayan passed away on Saturday at the age of 96.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan paid tribute to Narayan on social media, calling him an “internationally acclaimed Sarangi maestro” whose “masterly performances” elevated the instrument to global prominence. Radhakrishnan added, “The sound of his Sarangi touched hearts and heavens.”

Born on December 25, 1927, in Amer village near Udaipur, Rajasthan, Narayan hailed from a family with deep musical traditions. He was a revered figure in Indian classical music and received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

