Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe Passes Away: Veteran Classical Singer Dies at 68 Due to Heart Attack

Renowned classical singer and harmonium maestro Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe passed away at the age of 68. The veteran artist suffered a severe heart attack on Sunday and was admitted to a private hospital in Thane, where he later succumbed.

Pandit Sanjay Marathe was the eldest son of the legendary musician Pandit Ram Marathe and carried forward his father’s rich legacy in Indian classical music and theatre. Known for his unparalleled harmonium expertise and soulful singing, he remained an active performer throughout his career. This year, he participated in several programs commemorating his father’s birth centenary, showcasing his dedication to preserving and celebrating the Marathe family's musical heritage.

In collaboration with his younger brother Mukund Marathe, Pandit Sanjay Marathe revived the iconic Marathi musical play Sangeet Mandarmala as a tribute to their father. The production was widely praised for blending innovative elements with the timeless essence of traditional Marathi musical theatre, earning acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Pandit Sanjay Marathe leaves behind a profound legacy that continues to inspire generations of Indian classical music and theatre enthusiasts.