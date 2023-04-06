'Panipat' actor Mohit Anand to be brat in Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer 'Gumraah'

Mumbai, April 6 Actor Mohit Anand, who was last seen in 'Panipat' as Sanjay Dutt's son, next will be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer criminal thriller 'Gumraah', helmed by director Vardhan Ketkar. He spoke about his character and what he learned from Aditya.

He said: "Prithvi, the boy who is not the boy next door; Prithvi is that guy who when befriended can be the best buddy you can hang out with, discuss work, discuss girls, and even party with. In one of the scenes with Aditya, I really felt that connection with him and it was all organic."

Talking about what he learned from Aditya, he said: "Aditya is a man any actor can learn from, it is usually the way he was playing both these characters with not much to play with in terms of appearance which everyone will know why, but the way he switched was amazing. Plus, I like the way he doesn't shy away from retakes and doing better in the next one. I really also got to understand how disciplined an actor needs to be to look that way."

