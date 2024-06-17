"PANJABI AA GAYE OYE...": Diljit Dosanjh gives sneak-peak from sets of 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'

New York [US], June 17 : Ahead of his appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon', actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a video giving us a sneak-peak from the sets of the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a video, in which he can be seen busy with his team while prepping up for the show.

The Punjabi star wrote in the caption, "PANJABI AA GAYE OYE...@fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc..Goreya Da Gharan Ch Aj PANJABI Suni Jani An".

He made an announcement about his appearance on the show through a social media post. He shared a series of pictures and wrote in the caption, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest."

Diljit has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.

He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR."

Recently, Diljit appeared in Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

He also had a supporting role in Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Diljit is also gearing up for his next project 'Jatt & Juliet 3', also starring Neeru Bajwa. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of their comedy-drama and it undoubtedly tickled the funny bone of the audience.

In the film, Neeru and Diljit are both playing cops, where she is his boss at work. Jasmin Bajwa is also a part of the film.

Sharing the trailer's link on social media, Diljit wrote, "Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT NOW On YOUTUBE... Releasing Worldwide 27th June."

The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third instalment is at an all-time high.

Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the "Queen" of the Punjabi industry.

"My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is coming...show us love," Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig."#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi ! #bcplace," she wrote.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It will be out on June 27.

His latest track 'Bhairava anthem' from the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is also making headlines.

The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas."

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on June 27.

