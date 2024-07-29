Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar team up for ‘Binny And Family’

Mumbai, July 29 Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar, who is known for her role in 'Animal', will share the screen in the upcoming film 'Binny and Family'.

This slice-of-life film aims to resonate with audiences of all ages and bridge generational gaps.

The makers unveiled the first look poster of the film on Monday, which also introduced debutant actors Anjini Dhawan and Naman Tripathi.

They shared the poster with the caption: “Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se August 30 apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein.”

The film carries the tagline “Har Generation Kuch Kehta Hai” and explores relationships between different generations.

‘Binny and Family’ has a message for every generation and focuses on family dynamics and understanding across different age groups. This film is set to create waves in the industry.

Talking about the film, Producer Mahaveer Jain said: “In today's time and age when dark films are getting more prominence, we're bringing a complete family film that you can watch with your entire family without any inhibition. The film will speak to every generation, be it a youngster, teenager, middle-aged, or elderly. The film will bring families together, and I can’t wait for our audience to watch it."

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, 'Binny and Family' is set to release in theatres on August 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor