Pankaj Tripahti's biopic drama 'Main Atal Hoon' official teaser out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Makers of the upcoming biopic drama film 'Main Atal Hoon' on Tuesday unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, production house Bhanushali Studios Limited shared the teaser which they captioned, "It's time to witness the rise of India's greatest visionary! Teaser Out Now. #MainATALHoon trailer releasing tomorrow. In cinemas 19th January 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1B_t00q7Od/

'Main Atal Hoon' is a biopic on late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi in the lead role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

The 1-minute-12 second teaser shares a glimpse into the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Makers of the film will be unveiling the film's official trailer tomorrow.

'Main Atal Hoon' is all set to hit theatres on January 19, 2024.

Apart from that, Pankaj also has director Anurag Basu's film, 'Metro In Dino'. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor