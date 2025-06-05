Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari to star in family drama 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'; Shoot begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to share the screen for the first time as they begin the shooting for their movie 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' in Lucknow on Thursday.

Apart from the first-ever collaboration between the duo, the film also marks the beginning of the strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.

Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra are producing the movie, which is creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is directed by Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor Pankaj Tripathi announced the beginning of the 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' shoot by sharing adorable photos with Aditi Rao Hydari and the film's crew.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKg48f4s7PY/?

In the press note shared by the makers of the movie, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his collaboration with Aditi Rao Hydari.

He said, "There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn't say no. It's the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I've always admired her craft towards acting. Also excited to creatively partner with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar and Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, who are backing a story like this"

Aditi Rao Hydari said that working with Pankaj Tripathi is a "learning experience" for her, as she believes that the actor is a true master of situational comedy.

"When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me, it's rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly, the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy," said Aditi Rao Hydari as quoted in a press note by the makers.

Director Varun V. Sharma added that "Parivarik ManuRanjan is a story that's close to my heartrooted in the chaos and comedy of life. With Pankaj sir and Aditi coming together for the first time, we're excited to bring something refreshingly warm, honest, and hilariously relatable to the screen,"

The release date of the movie has not been revealed yet by the makers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor