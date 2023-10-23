Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime thriller series 'Mirzapur Season 2' completes three years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi starrer crime thriller web series 'Mirzapur Season 2' completed three years on Monday.

To mark the occasion, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video took to their Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the making of season 2. They captioned the post, "3 years to this season of Mirzapur which created the Bhaukaal everywhere."

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

The web series was released on November 16, 2018.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the previous season of 'Mirzapur' had taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

The show also starred Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Taking about Mirzapur Season 2, Shweta Tripathi said, "'Mirzapur' hasn't just been one of the most important milestones professionally but also personally. It has given me friends and relationships for a lifetime. 'Golu' is the most complicated and complex character that I have played and is also the closest to my heart. From season 1 to now 3, which I can't wait to share with you, it has been a life changing experience for me as an actor as well as a person. I have learnt and evolved in a way that I can't put it in words. The journey of 'Golu' has given me 'Shweta' the strength at different stages in my life. It's just pure joy to go back to Mirzapur set as I feel a sense of responsibility to give my best as GOLU to the audience that makes them feel like they have returned home."

The shoot for Mirzapur Season 3 wrapped up successfully a few months ago.

However, the makers have still not announced the official release date of Mirzapur Season 3.

