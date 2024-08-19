Pankaj Tripathi attends India Day Parade at Madison Avenue in New York as guest of honour

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose recent release ‘Stree 2’, has set the box-office on fire, was the guest of honour at this year's India Day Parade in New York.

The event was held at Madison Avenue, New York and was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). The India Day Parade is a cherished event that brings together thousands of people to celebrate with vibrant floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances.

Expressing his gratitude for being chosen as the guest of honour, Pankaj Tripathi said, "I am deeply humbled and honoured to be part of such a significant event that celebrates India's independence and the spirit of unity among Indians worldwide”.

He further mentioned, “The India Day Parade in New York is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of the Indian community. This will be the first time ever I am going to celebrate India's Independence Day on a foreign soil. I look forward to celebrating this special day with everyone”.

The FIA, which has been organizing the India Day Parade for over four decades, aims to promote Indian culture and heritage while fostering a sense of community among Indian-Americans.

Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’, which sees Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role of Rudra bhaiyya, is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club in India. The film has so far collected Rs 191 crore in India. The film marks the 5th installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is a sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy film ‘Stree’. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

It follows the aftermath of Stree’s departure from Chanderi as a new evil force of sirkata takes over the town, and abducts women of the town.

