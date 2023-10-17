Pankaj Tripathi dedicates National Film Award to his late father

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for his performance in the film 'Mimi'.

Tripathi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Talking to ANI, Pankaj Tripathi reacted to his National Film Award win and said, "There is hard work of whole team/unit behind any film. I am thankful to the jury for choosing me for this award... I dedicate this award to my father."

Pankaj Triapthi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away in August this year at the age of 99.

Talking about 'Mimi', helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' also starred Kriti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

'Mimi' tells the story of a young woman named Mimi (Kriti) who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actress.

However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the child will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother.

Her journey as a mother and her struggle to provide for her child despite the odds is both heartwarming and inspiring.

The film was streamed directly on OTT platform Netflix and received massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Tripathi was recently seen in the comedy film 'Fukrey 3' alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

He will also be seen in 'Main Atal Hoon' which is a biopic on the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie will revolve around the life and political career of India's beloved leader, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Commencing the shoot in Mumbai, the team will have a long schedule of more than 45 days covering different parts of the country like Mumbai and Lucknow.

Apart from that, he also has 'Stree 2' in his kitty.

