Pankaj Tripathi honoured to reunite with Nitin Gadkari, Big B to promote road safety again

Mumbai, Jan 25 Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is honoured to once again join hands with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari for the third edition of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan, a nationwide public service awareness initiative.

Pankaj expressed his deep commitment to the cause, saying, "It is an honour to once again join hands with Amitabh Bachchan and Nitin Gadkariji and with the entire team of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan.”

He added: “Road safety is an issue that concerns every one of us, and I am proud to be part of this initiative that aims to safeguard the lives of countless individuals, particularly our children.”

The actor said that "care leads to safety".

“We must remember that care leads to safety, and our collective responsibility towards the well-being of others, especially on the roads, is a step towards a safer, more compassionate society.”

Pankaj added that this year the focus is on educating the younger generation about the importance of road safety.

“I urge all citizens to embrace the changes we need, for the future of our nation depends on the safety and well-being of our children. The introduction of safety measures in school zones, the implementation of the Good Samaritan Law, and ensuring access to rapid emergency care are just some of the vital steps we can take to reduce accidents and save lives."

The campaign, organised in association with the Union Ministry of Road Safety and Highways, aims to reduce road accidents and encourage citizens to adopt safer practices on the road.

Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan has been at the forefront of efforts to educate the public about traffic rules, road safety measures, and the importance of following safety protocols. Amitabh Bachchan, the face of the cause, has led the initiative since its first season.

Over the past two years, a host of eminent figures including Nitin Gadkari, Sadhguru, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Sudha Murthy, R. Madhavan, and many others have lent their voices to the campaign.

This year marks Pankaj’s second consecutive year of participation, having also supported the initiative in its previous season. Season 3 of the campaign brings an expanded vision, with a special focus on educating children about road safety, under the theme "Parvaah karenge, surakshit karenge" (Care Leads to Safety), according to a statement.

Through this season, the initiative aims to further its reach, particularly within schools and communities, and make road safety education a cornerstone of national awareness.

