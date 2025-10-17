Pankaj Tripathi: I don't eat sweets at all

New Delhi, Oct 17 For most, the festive season brings with it a wave of indulgence from rich food to irresistible sweets. But for acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, moderation is a way of life, even during Diwali.

When asked about his post-Diwali fitness plans, Pankaj told IANS: “I don’t eat a lot of sweets, so my weight doesn’t really increase.”

So how does he manage to stay away from the festive temptations that everyone else seems to give in to?

“No, I don't eat sweets at all. I eat 5–6 sweets on Diwali. I eat cashews and raisins. I eat all the good sweets. Okay, so that is all.”

On the work front, the actor was recently spotted shooting for a scene at Ramnagar Fort with actor Ali Fazal for the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur” in Varanasi. An on-set visual started doing the rounds on social media.

Mirzapur: The film is scheduled for release in 2026. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and will bring back the iconic characters from the series, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), along with Abhishek Banerjee.

“Mirzapur”, a crime thriller series, follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur in the first season.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Lucknow, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

