Pankaj Tripathi on celebrating Diwali with meaning: Festival of lights, not parties

Mumbai, Oct 20 Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has shared his thoughts on Diwali, emphasizing the deeper significance of the festival beyond parties and gifts.

Pankaj told IANS: “The festival has a deep meaning. It is the festival of lights. Lord Ram Chandra had returned home to Ayodhya. On that day, the festival was celebrated to welcome him. It is the festival of lights. It is said that this light can remove the darkness within you. It can burn the outside and inside of the heart.”

“The festival of lights also enhances the imaginations of the family. It enhances the imaginations of the society.”

He reminisced about his childhood, recalling how lamps from neighbours’ homes were used during celebrations, highlighting the social and economic fabric of rural India.

“I remember that on Diwali, there were no lamps in the market, so the lamps used to come from Kumar's house. It used to be a matter of cotton. It also had a social structure. The economy of the village also used to run through the festivals. Oil used to be sold, cotton used to be sold. Yes, oil, cotton, lamps were used. It had a rural economy and the family's imagination was very strong.”

“Everyone wanted to be together on Diwali. In our culture, in Indian society, families should celebrate together. So this is also a good lesson to learn. To avoid conflicts and to celebrate festivals together.”

On handling modern-day Diwali pressures, Pankaj said: “I think in later times, the market has added a lot of obligation to give gifts to each other… To give gifts and sweets. Festivals are festivals. I mean, you can smile and wish for someone. That is as important as a gift.”

Pankaj says he doesn’t “think festivals are parties.”

“Festivals are things that bring awareness of family and community. So you should celebrate with your family and your nearest society. You should not celebrate as a party.”

