Pankaj Tripathi Receives Heartfelt Praise from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis; Actor Reacts

National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his exceptional performances and grounded personality, recently received a heartwarming acknowledgment from the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis. In a recent interview, Mr. Fadnavis revealed that he is a big admirer of Pankaj Tripathi’s work and binge-watched all seasons of his acclaimed web series Criminal Justice - interestingly, starting from the latest season and going all the way back to the first one. The Chief Minister also mentioned that he personally shared this with Mr. Tripathi during a recent event, leaving the actor deeply touched and humbled by the gesture.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s kind words, an emotional Pankaj Tripathi said, “It is truly an honour and a very humbling moment for me. When a leader of such stature, like Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, takes out time from his extremely busy schedule to watch my work, it feels surreal and deeply encouraging. Criminal Justice has been a very special project for me, and knowing that he watched all its seasons and that too in reverse order brought a big smile to my face.

Mr Tripathi further adds, "As an actor, you always hope that your work connects with people from different walks of life, and when someone as respected and committed to public service as Fadnavis ji appreciates your performance, it truly feels rewarding. I was both surprised and grateful when he mentioned it to me personally during an event. His words reminded me that art has the power to reach beyond boundaries and touch lives, regardless of who you are or what you do. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to him for his time, appreciation, and warmth.” Criminal Justice, has been one of the most popular legal crime drama series in India, with Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of lawyer Madhav Mishra receiving widespread acclaim across all its seasons.