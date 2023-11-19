Pankaj Tripathi sends best wishes to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared a heart-warming message for Men in Blue ahead of the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

In the video shared by Pankaj Tripathi's team, he said, "To all the players of team India, best and warm wishes from my side. You guys play well, win and gives us many opportunities to be proud of you."

Several celebrities shared their excitement and extended their wishes to Team India for the final match.

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.

Meanwhile, Tripathi was recently seen in the comedy film 'Fukrey 3' alongside Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha.

Apart from that, he also has 'Stree 2' in his kitty.

