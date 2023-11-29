Pankaj Tripathi shares intriguing motion poster of 'Main Atal Hoon'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Wednesday shared a motion poster of his upcoming biopic film 'Main Atal Hoon'.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj treated new glimpse of his character in the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0OMztkR-KG/'

In the video, he can be seen addressing the people with impactful speech in the background.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Desh mein ek baar phir goonjegi Atal aawaz ki Atal kahaani! #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

On Tuesday, Pankaj Tripathi unveiled multiple posters of his film and also announced the film's official release date.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi shared the posters which he captioned, "Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

'Main Atal Hoon' is all set to hit the theatres on January 19, 2024.

Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim- Sulaiman.

Earlier the film was scheduled to release in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Pankaj will be next seen in 'Kadak Singh' which will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 8.

Apart from that, he also has director Anurag Basu's film, 'Metro In Dino'. It has an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

