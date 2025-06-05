Pankaj Tripathi shares latest update about his next project after ‘Criminal Justice 4’

Mumbai, June 5 Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently basking in the success of his latest show, ‘Criminal Justice 4,’ has shared an exciting update about his next project.

The versatile star has begun shooting for his upcoming film “Parivarik Manuranjan,” where he will be seen alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. On Thursday, Tripathi took to his Instagram handle to announce the film and shared that the movie has gone on floors today in Lucknow. Pankaj Tripathi shared a couple of his images with Aditi and other cast and crew of the film. In one of the images, the 'Main Atal Hoon' actor is seen laughing while looking at Aditi Rao Hydari. The upcoming family drama marks Tripathi’s first onscreen collaboration with Aditi.

Sharing his photos, the actor wrote, “Parivaar, hungama aur parivarik mahual ewam swaad! Shoot begins for Parivarik ManuRanjan with the talented @aditiraohydari & directed by @varun.v.sharma.”

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, “Parivarik ManuRanjan” is directed by Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma. Set in the culturally rich and romantic city of Lucknow, the film weaves together situational humor and genuine emotion.

Talking about her role, Aditi Rao Hydari shared in a statement, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj recently returned with the season 4 of the show ‘Criminal Justice.’ The new season also starred Surveen Chawla and Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Rohan Sippy, ‘Criminal Justice’ season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

