Pankaj Tripathi: There’s hairline difference between an effortless and lifeless performance

Mumbai, June 1 Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released 4th season of the hit streaming show ‘Criminal Justice’, feels that while sense of comfort is good for an artiste’s growth, sense of confidence after that comfort is a marshy land, and artistes should stay away from it.

The actor spoke with IANS recently, and said that an actor should always strive to make his performance simple yet appealing. He feels that the sweet spot between coming across as effortless in performance, and putting a lot of effort in the performance is that space that every actor should strive to be in.

He told IANS, “The sense of comfort is not a dangerous thing, following up the sense of comfort with the sense of confidence can be dangerous, because a lot of effort is required to look effortless, and when one appears effortless while acting, people think it is very easy to do”.

The actor says making a performance effortless comes from comfort but there’s a huge difference between being effortless, and lifeless. There needs to be flesh and blood to that performance.

He added, “There is a fine difference between being bloodless and effortless, that the performance may become dull, lifeless, it should be lively, there should be a touch (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor had told IANS that he can easily get into the headspace of his character of Madhav Mishra in the show as he has his Aadhar linked with him.

‘Criminal Justice’ is a crime thriller legal drama television series for Hotstar Specials, and is based on the 2008 British television series of the same name. The 4th season of the show also stars Surveen Chawla and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and Directed by Rohan Sippy, ‘Criminal Justice’ season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

